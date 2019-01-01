From "Macbeth", Act IV: 'Patria oppressa' (sung in Hungarian)

Giuseppe Verdi & Magyar Rádió és Televízió énekkara & Hungarian Studio Orchestra & Tamás Pál
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Verdi
CHOIR: Magyar Rádió és Televízió énekkara
ORCHESTRA: Hungarian Studio Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Tamás Pál

More from this artist

Giuseppe Verdi Giuseppe Verdi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from