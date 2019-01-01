Concerto in C major, RV.444 for recorder, strings & continuo

Antonio Vivaldi & Giovanni Antonini & Enrico Onofri & Marco Bianchi & Duilio Galfetti
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Giovanni Antonini Enrico Onofri Marco Bianchi Duilio Galfetti Paolo Beschi Paolo Rizzi Luca Pianca Gordon Murray
ENSEMBLE: Il Giardino Armonico
DIRECTOR: Giovanni Antonini

