Rondo à la Krakowiak, Op 14

Frédéric Chopin & Nelson Goerner & Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century & Frans Brüggen
COMPOSER: Frédéric Chopin
PERFORMER: Nelson Goerner
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century
CONDUCTOR: Frans Brüggen

Frédéric Chopin
