Von der Jugend (Das Lied von der Erde)

Yannick Nézet‐Séguin & Gustav Mahler & London Philharmonic Orchestra & Toby Spence
CONDUCTOR: Yannick Nézet‐Séguin
COMPOSER: Gustav Mahler
ORCHESTRA: London Philharmonic Orchestra
SINGER: Toby Spence

