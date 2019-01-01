Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40 (3rd mvt)

Sergei Rachmaninov & Leif Ove Andsnes & London Symphony Orchestra & Sir Antonio Pappano
COMPOSER: Sergei Rachmaninov
PERFORMER: Leif Ove Andsnes
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Sir Antonio Pappano

