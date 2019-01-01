Lamento della ninfa

Claudio Monteverdi & Ottavio Rinuccini & Concerto Italiano & Rinaldo Alessandrini
COMPOSER: Claudio Monteverdi Ottavio Rinuccini
ENSEMBLE: Concerto Italiano
DIRECTOR: Rinaldo Alessandrini

More from this artist

Claudio Monteverdi Claudio Monteverdi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from