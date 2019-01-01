Penthesilea, for soprano and orchestra (feat. Elzbieta Szmytka, Orchestre national de France & Hans Graf)

Karol Szymanowski & Elzbieta Szmytka & Orchestre national de France & Hans Graf
COMPOSER: Karol Szymanowski
FEATURED ARTIST: Elzbieta Szmytka Orchestre national de France Hans Graf

