Dance of the Blessed Spirits from Orfeo ed Euridice arr. Kreisler

Balázs Szokolay & Gyozo Mate & Christoph Willibald Gluck & Fritz Kreisler
PERFORMER: Balázs Szokolay Gyozo Mate
COMPOSER: Christoph Willibald Gluck
MUSIC ARRANGER: Fritz Kreisler

