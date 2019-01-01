Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89

Johannes Brahms & Johann Wolfgang von Goethe & Oslo Filharmoniske Kor & Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra & Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
MUSIC ARRANGER: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
CHOIR: Oslo Filharmoniske Kor
ORCHESTRA: Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

