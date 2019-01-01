Gentle Morpheus, son of night (Calliope's song) from Alceste

George Frideric Handel & Emma Kirkby & Academy of Ancient Music & Andrew Manze
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Emma Kirkby
ENSEMBLE: Academy of Ancient Music
DIRECTOR: Andrew Manze

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from