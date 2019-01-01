Trost in Tranen (D.120) (Consolation in tears)

Franz Schubert & Andreas Staier & Johann Wolfgang von Goethe & Christoph Prégardien
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
PERFORMER: Andreas Staier
AUTHOR: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
SINGER: Christoph Prégardien

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from