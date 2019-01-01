Vattene pur, crudel

Claudio Monteverdi & Torquato Tasso & The Consort of Musicke & Emma Kirkby & Evelyn Tubb
COMPOSER: Claudio Monteverdi
AUTHOR: Torquato Tasso
ENSEMBLE: The Consort of Musicke
SINGER: Emma Kirkby Evelyn Tubb Mary Nichols Andrew King Richard Wistreich
DIRECTOR: Anthony Rooley

