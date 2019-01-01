Concerto in C minor for oboe, violin and strings, BWV 1060 (feat. Harold Gomberg & New York Philharmonic)

Isaac Stern & Johann Sebastian Bach & Harold Gomberg & New York Philharmonic & Leonard Bernstein
PERFORMER: Isaac Stern
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach Leonard Bernstein
FEATURED ARTIST: Harold Gomberg New York Philharmonic

Isaac Stern
