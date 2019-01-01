Bassoon Concerto in F major arr for trumpet (3rd mvt)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel & Sergei Nakariakov & Lietuvos kamerinis orkestras & Saulius Sondeckis
COMPOSER: Johann Nepomuk Hummel
PERFORMER: Sergei Nakariakov
ORCHESTRA: Lietuvos kamerinis orkestras
CONDUCTOR: Saulius Sondeckis

More from this artist

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from