Athalie - incidental music (Op.74), War march of the priests (feat. New York Philharmonic)

Leonard Bernstein & Felix Mendelssohn & New York Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Leonard Bernstein Felix Mendelssohn
FEATURED ARTIST: New York Philharmonic

More from this artist

Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from