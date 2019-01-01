Introduction and Tarantelle, Op 43

Pablo de Sarasate & Tianwa Yang & Navarra Symphony Orchestra & Ernest Martínez Izquierdo
COMPOSER: Pablo de Sarasate
PERFORMER: Tianwa Yang
ORCHESTRA: Navarra Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Ernest Martínez Izquierdo

More from this artist

Pablo de Sarasate Pablo de Sarasate
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from