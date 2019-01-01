Trio Sonata in C minor (Op. 2 no. 1)

George Frideric Handel & Bolette Roed & Arte dei Suonatori
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: Bolette Roed
ENSEMBLE: Arte dei Suonatori

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from