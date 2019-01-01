Andante spianato and grande polonaise brillante (Op.22) for piano & orchestra (feat. Frans Brüggen & Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century)

Nelson Goerner & Frédéric Chopin & Frans Brüggen & Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century
PERFORMER: Nelson Goerner
COMPOSER: Frédéric Chopin
FEATURED ARTIST: Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century

More from this artist

Nelson Goerner Nelson Goerner
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from