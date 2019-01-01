Marinero Soy de Amor

Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI & Ferran Savall & Anon.
CONDUCTOR: Jordi Savall
ENSEMBLE: Hespèrion XXI
SINGER: Ferran Savall
COMPOSER: Anon.

Anon.
