Violin Concerto No.2 in D minor (Op.44)

Max Bruch & James Ehnes & Orchestre symphonique de Montréal & Mario Bernardi
COMPOSER: Max Bruch
PERFORMER: James Ehnes
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
CONDUCTOR: Mario Bernardi

More from this artist

Max Bruch Max Bruch
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from