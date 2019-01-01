Requiem

Česlovas Sasnauskas & Inesa Linaburgyte & Algirdas Janutas & Vladimiras Prudnikovas & Kauno valstybinis choras
COMPOSER: Česlovas Sasnauskas
SINGER: Inesa Linaburgyte Algirdas Janutas Vladimiras Prudnikovas
CHOIR: Kauno valstybinis choras
ORCHESTRA: Lietuvos nacionalinis simfoninis orkestras
CONDUCTOR: Petras Bingelis

