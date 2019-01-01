Cello Concerto in C major (H.7b.1)

Joseph Haydn & Steven Isserlis & Radio Kamerorkest & Jean Fournet
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Steven Isserlis
ORCHESTRA: Radio Kamerorkest
CONDUCTOR: Jean Fournet

More from this artist

Joseph Haydn Joseph Haydn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from