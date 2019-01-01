Se mai, Tirsi, mio bene - from the cantata 'Clori e Tirsi'

Johann David Heinichen & Nancy Argenta & Nigel Short & Cappella Coloniensis & Hans-Martin Linde
COMPOSER: Johann David Heinichen
SINGER: Nancy Argenta Nigel Short
ENSEMBLE: Cappella Coloniensis
CONDUCTOR: Hans-Martin Linde

