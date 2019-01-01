Concerto for violin and orchestra (RV.234) in D major "L'Inquietudine"

Antonio Vivaldi & Viktoria Mullova & Il Giardino Armonico & Giovanni Antonini
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Viktoria Mullova
ENSEMBLE: Il Giardino Armonico
CONDUCTOR: Giovanni Antonini

