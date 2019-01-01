Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music' (Overture) (feat. Sir Roger Norrington)

The London Classical Players & Sir Roger Norrington & George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: The London Classical Players
FEATURED ARTIST: Sir Roger Norrington
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel

The London Classical Players
