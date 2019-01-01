Chants d'Auvergne - set 5 - no.2; Quand z'eyro petitoune [Lorsque j'etais petite]

Joseph Canteloube & Véronique Gens & Orchestre National de Lille-Region Nord/Pas-de Calais & Jean‐Claude Casadesus
COMPOSER: Joseph Canteloube
SINGER: Véronique Gens
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre National de Lille-Region Nord/Pas-de Calais
CONDUCTOR: Jean‐Claude Casadesus

