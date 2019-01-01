Feels Like I'm In Love
More from this artist
Playlists featuring this track
Radio 2 Playlist: Wednesday Workout - 4th October 2017
Get going with Radio 2's playlist of music to get a sweat on to, our selection of high-energy tracks. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Get going with Radio 2's playlist of music to get a sweat on to, our selection of high-energy tracks…
Updated 464 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2
Sounds of the 80s Christmas Party Mix
Sara Cox's festive party mix, with hits from 80s favourites and of course some Christmas classics! More from Sounds of the 80s.
Sara Cox's festive party mix, with hits from 80s favourites and of course some Christmas classics! M…
Updated 755 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2