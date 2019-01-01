Trumpet Concerto in E flat major

Johann Nepomuk Hummel & Odin Hagen & Kringkastingsorkestret & Per Kristian Skalstad
COMPOSER: Johann Nepomuk Hummel
PERFORMER: Odin Hagen
ORCHESTRA: Kringkastingsorkestret
CONDUCTOR: Per Kristian Skalstad

More from this artist

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from