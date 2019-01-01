Sonata Pian'e forte alla quarta bassa a 8 (B.2.64) [1597 no.6] for wind

Giovanni Gabrieli & Danish Radio Concert Orchestra & Roman Zeilinger
COMPOSER: Giovanni Gabrieli
ENSEMBLE: Danish Radio Concert Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Roman Zeilinger

Giovanni Gabrieli
