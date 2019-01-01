Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor (Op.80)

Ludwig van Beethoven & Anton Kuerti & Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Sir Andrew Davis
COMPOSER: Ludwig van Beethoven
PERFORMER: Anton Kuerti
CHOIR: Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
ORCHESTRA: Toronto Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Sir Andrew Davis

Ludwig van Beethoven
