Nacht und Träume, D827

Franz Schubert & Rudolf Jansen & Matthaus Casimir von Collin & Edith Wiens
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
PERFORMER: Rudolf Jansen
AUTHOR: Matthaus Casimir von Collin
SINGER: Edith Wiens

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from