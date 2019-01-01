Fine and Mellow

Doc Cheatham Roy Eldridge, t; Vic Dickenson, tb; Ben Webster, Lester Young, Coleman Hawkins, ts; Gerry Mulligan, bars; Mal Waldron, p; Danny Barker, g; Milt Hinton, b; Osie Johnson, d. 8 Dec 1957 & Billie Holiday
