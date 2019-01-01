Passacaglia & Aria (presto)

Johann Christoph Pez & Carin van Heerden & Ales Rypan & L’Orfeo Barockorchester & Michi Gaigg
COMPOSER: Johann Christoph Pez
PERFORMER: Carin van Heerden Ales Rypan
ORCHESTRA: L’Orfeo Barockorchester
DIRECTOR: Michi Gaigg

