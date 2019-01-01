Dopo notte (Ariodante)

George Frideric Handel & Dame Sarah Connolly & Harry Christophers & Symphony of Harmony and Invention
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Dame Sarah Connolly
CONDUCTOR: Harry Christophers
ORCHESTRA: Symphony of Harmony and Invention

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from