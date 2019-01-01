Porgi, amor, qualche ristoro (The Marriage of Figaro)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Melvyn Tan & Véronique Gens & Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & Ivor Bolton
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Melvyn Tan
SINGER: Véronique Gens
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
DIRECTOR: Ivor Bolton

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from