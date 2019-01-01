Overture to Masques et bergamasques, Op.112

Gabriel Fauré & RTÉ Sinfonietta & John Georgiadis
COMPOSER: Gabriel Fauré
ORCHESTRA: RTÉ Sinfonietta
CONDUCTOR: John Georgiadis

