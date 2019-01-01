Concerto for piano and orchestra no.23 (K.488) in A major

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Leif Ove Andsnes & Det Norske Kammerorkester & Terje Tonnesen
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Leif Ove Andsnes
ORCHESTRA: Det Norske Kammerorkester
CONDUCTOR: Terje Tonnesen

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from