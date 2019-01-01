Symphony of Psalms (1930 revised 1948)

Igor Stravinsky & Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Royal Concertgebouw Choir & Colin Davis
COMPOSER: Igor Stravinsky
ORCHESTRA: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
CHOIR: Royal Concertgebouw Choir
CONDUCTOR: Colin Davis

