Sinfonia grave a 5 for violin, viols, double harp and lute

Salamone Rossi & Ensemble Daedalus & Roberto Festa
COMPOSER: Salamone Rossi
ENSEMBLE: Ensemble Daedalus
CONDUCTOR: Roberto Festa

More from this artist

Salamone Rossi Salamone Rossi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from