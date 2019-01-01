Fish in the unruffled lakes for high voice and piano [1937]

Benjamin Britten & Christopher Glynn & W. H. Auden & Andrew Kennedy
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
PERFORMER: Christopher Glynn
AUTHOR: W. H. Auden
SINGER: Andrew Kennedy

More from this artist

Benjamin Britten Benjamin Britten
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from