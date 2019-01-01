Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Kiri Te Kanawa & Wiener Kammerorchester & György Fischer
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Kiri Te Kanawa
ENSEMBLE: Wiener Kammerorchester
CONDUCTOR: György Fischer

