Trumpet Concerto in E major (3rd mvt)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel & Håkan Hardenberger & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner
COMPOSER: Johann Nepomuk Hummel
PERFORMER: Håkan Hardenberger
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
CONDUCTOR: Neville Marriner

More from this artist

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from