Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35: III. Finale: Allegro assai vivace (feat. André Previn, London Symphony Orchestra & Gil Shaham)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold & André Previn & London Symphony Orchestra & Gil Shaham
COMPOSER: Erich Wolfgang Korngold
FEATURED ARTIST: André Previn London Symphony Orchestra Gil Shaham

Erich Wolfgang Korngold
