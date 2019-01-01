Cello Concerto in D major, H VIIb 2 (3rd mvt)

Joseph Haydn & Daniel Müller‐Schott & Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Daniel Müller‐Schott
ORCHESTRA: Australian Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Richard Tognetti

More from this artist

Joseph Haydn Joseph Haydn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from