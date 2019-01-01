Stabat Mater for 8 voices

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina & Paolo Crivellaro & Alberto Rasi & Silvia Piccollo & Teresa Nesci
COMPOSER: Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
PERFORMER: Paolo Crivellaro Alberto Rasi
SINGER: Silvia Piccollo Teresa Nesci Marco Beasley Furio Zanasi
ENSEMBLE: Theatrum Instrumentorium
CHOIR: Chorus of Swiss Radio, Lugano
CONDUCTOR: Diego Fasolis

More from this artist

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from