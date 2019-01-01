From 6 Lieder (Op.18) arranged for choir

Ignacy Jan Paderewski & Stanislaw Wiechowicz & Polish Radio Chorus & Wlodzimierz Siedlik
COMPOSER: Ignacy Jan Paderewski
MUSIC ARRANGER: Stanislaw Wiechowicz
CHOIR: Polish Radio Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Wlodzimierz Siedlik

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
