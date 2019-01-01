Gesang der Geistern über den Wassern, Op 167

Franz Schubert & Johann Wolfgang von Goethe & Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor & Eesti Riiklik Sümfooniaorkester & Jüri Alperten
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
AUTHOR: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
CHOIR: Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor
ORCHESTRA: Eesti Riiklik Sümfooniaorkester
DIRECTOR: Jüri Alperten
