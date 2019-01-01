Prelude and divisions on 'John come kiss me now' (from The division viol, 1685)

Thomas Baltzar & Elizabeth Wallfisch & Rosanne Hunt & Linda Kent
COMPOSER: Thomas Baltzar
PERFORMER: Elizabeth Wallfisch Rosanne Hunt Linda Kent

More from this artist

Thomas Baltzar Thomas Baltzar
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from