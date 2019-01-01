Orchestral Suite No 4 in D major, BWV 1069 (Overture)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Sigiswald Kuijken & La Petite Bande & Sigiswald Kuijken
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Sigiswald Kuijken
ENSEMBLE: La Petite Bande
DIRECTOR: Sigiswald Kuijken

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from