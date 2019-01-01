Symphony No 3 in D major, D 200 (4th mvt)

Franz Schubert & Freiburg Baroque Orchestra & Pablo Heras‐Casado
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
ORCHESTRA: Freiburg Baroque Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Pablo Heras‐Casado

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from